VITE (VITE) Market Cap Tops $13.97 Million

VITE (VITE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and $945,478.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00071456 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 513,737,205 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VITE

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.