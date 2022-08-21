Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Vontier Trading Down 2.8 %

Vontier stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 819,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,168. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth $220,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

