Vox.Finance (VOX) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $108,801.46 and $740.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00005903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00770666 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 122,860 coins and its circulating supply is 85,960 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

