Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

