Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.08 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $77.41 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001299 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00127632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00096028 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

Voyager Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

