Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.62. The company has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

