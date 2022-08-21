Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Want Want China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WWNTY opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. Want Want China has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $52.17.
Want Want China Company Profile
