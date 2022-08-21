WaultSwap (WEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,877.00

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One WaultSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WaultSwap has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. WaultSwap has a total market cap of $17,237.77 and $17,877.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00106464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00251662 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032011 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About WaultSwap

WEX uses the hashing algorithm. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wexcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in real life situations and make transactions effortless for users. It have low transaction costs and a 60 second average block time. Wexcoin was designed using BlockTex LTD. “

