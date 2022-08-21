WaykiChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.39 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $17.39 million and $131,353.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00128127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094764 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

