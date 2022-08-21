Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WEBR. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Weber from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Weber to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Weber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. Weber has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weber will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Weber by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Weber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weber by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 783.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

