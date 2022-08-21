WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

WEC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.69. 922,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,947. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

