WhaleRoom Price Hits $2.08 on Exchanges (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. WhaleRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.99 or 0.07445062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00154849 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

