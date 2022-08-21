Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at TD Securities

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WPM opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

