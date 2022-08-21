Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.77 and a beta of 0.78.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
