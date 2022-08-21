Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

