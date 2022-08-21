World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.60.

NYSE:WWE opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

