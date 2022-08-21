xRhodium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $127.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $334,269.93 and $127.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003088 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000793 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000214 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

