Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

