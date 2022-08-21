Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 346.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $1,227,000.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.