Zap Reaches Market Cap of $931,149.47 (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $931,149.47 and $10,735.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,545.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094581 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

