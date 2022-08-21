Zcash Hits Market Capitalization of $983.23 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $65.16 or 0.00304592 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $983.23 million and $68.14 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00116040 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00076562 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,089,400 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
