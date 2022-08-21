Zebi Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $122,443.02 and $514.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00763936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,245,864,883 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,773,182 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.