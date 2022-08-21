Zigcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $366,066.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $366,066.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,442.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00101723 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

