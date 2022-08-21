Ziktalk (ZIK) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Ziktalk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ziktalk has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ziktalk has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $2.87 million worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ziktalk Coin Profile
Ziktalk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,000,000 coins. The official website for Ziktalk is www.ziktalk.com. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ziktalk Coin Trading
