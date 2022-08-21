Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 898,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,529,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,410. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

