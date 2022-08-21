Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $99.50 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $357.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.34.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,923 shares of company stock worth $6,052,790. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

