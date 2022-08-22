10x Genomics (TXG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG):

8/18/2022 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

8/15/2022 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $55.00.

8/10/2022 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $65.00.

7/25/2022 – 10x Genomics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2022 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2022 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/14/2022 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.66. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $191.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

