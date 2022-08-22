3,822 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Acquired by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 52.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 49,769 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 199,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Insider Activity

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock worth $28,874,024. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

