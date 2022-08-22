6,044 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 128,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 130,499 shares during the last quarter.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of RMGCU stock remained flat at $9.88 during midday trading on Monday. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

