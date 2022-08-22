70,538 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares US Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after acquiring an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,751,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,884,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.21. 1,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,702. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $91.39.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.