7,584 Shares in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Aug 22nd, 2022

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEUGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

ARTEU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Artemis Strategic Investment Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

