977,682 Shares in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 977,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,650,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 17.00% of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,593,000.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BPAC opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.