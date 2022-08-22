AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.69

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 223710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

AAC Technologies Company Profile



AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

