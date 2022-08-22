Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the first quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 104,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $329,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Walt Disney by 25.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 890,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $122,078,000 after acquiring an additional 181,431 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Shares of DIS opened at $117.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

