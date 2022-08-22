Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $147.32 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
