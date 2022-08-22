Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 870,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,249,000 after buying an additional 309,108 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $543.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

