Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 463,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,483,000 after acquiring an additional 93,925 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,400,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,797,000 after acquiring an additional 183,690 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.50 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.71. The company has a market capitalization of $178.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

