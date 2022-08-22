Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $215.74 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.85.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

