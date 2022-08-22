Abbrea Capital LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $227.79 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $271.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.