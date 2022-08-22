Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

