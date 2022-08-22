Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 3,810 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.