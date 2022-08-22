Absolute Software (ABST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software Price Performance

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absolute Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter worth $50,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 178.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Absolute Software

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.