AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACIU. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Stock Performance

Shares of ACIU opened at $3.33 on Friday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.