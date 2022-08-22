ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.92. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.44% and a negative net margin of 199.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 640,346 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.