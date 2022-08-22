ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.92. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.13.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 640,346 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
