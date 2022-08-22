Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $410.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,128. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

