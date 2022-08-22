Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Cowen

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of A stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.45. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

