Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

