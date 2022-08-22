Alan Dale Acquires 20 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale purchased 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £127 ($153.46).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 598 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($151.74).

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 572 ($6.91) per share, with a total value of £120.12 ($145.14).

PayPoint Trading Down 2.5 %

LON PAY traded down GBX 16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 636 ($7.68). The company had a trading volume of 123,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,253. The stock has a market capitalization of £438.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,115.79. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 500.01 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 742 ($8.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 587.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 586.06.

PayPoint Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

PayPoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Articles

