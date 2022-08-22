Alaunos Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 349% compared to the typical volume of 1,392 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $17,515,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $5,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCRT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. 10,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.51. Alaunos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

