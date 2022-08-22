Aleph.im (ALEPH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $408,858.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Aleph.im has a market cap of $64.03 million and approximately $408,858.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00129272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00081186 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,076,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars.

