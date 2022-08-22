Alexander R. Fischer Sells 4,000 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,819.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 499,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.65. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after buying an additional 81,210 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.